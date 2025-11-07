Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised Bio-Techne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $58.18 on Thursday. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $286.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 129.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,366,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,238,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,267,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,425,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,375,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,933,000 after buying an additional 721,012 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.