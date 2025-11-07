Sylebra Capital Llc Sells 1,513 Shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $305,641.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,827,747 shares in the company, valued at $369,223,171.47. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $58,872,000.00.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $247.06.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,840,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Impinj by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,957,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 304.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 972,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,184,000 after buying an additional 731,817 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 740,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.63.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

