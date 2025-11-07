Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) COO Sells $275,200.00 in Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $275,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 301,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,168.96. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $6.60 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.93 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.