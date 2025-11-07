C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Chairman Sells $476,528.50 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas Siebel sold 27,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $476,528.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,534. This trade represents a 51.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

C3.ai Trading Down 5.6%

NYSE AI opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.96. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $45.08.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.65). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.The business had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Read Our Latest Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.