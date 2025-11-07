Timothy Michael Love Sells 1,929 Shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $397,663.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,405.55. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MTZ opened at $196.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $224.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasTec from $238.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,972,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,858,000 after acquiring an additional 234,594 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 2,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,072 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 8.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,479,000 after purchasing an additional 138,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

