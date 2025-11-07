Excalibur Management Corp Invests $340,000 in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,331 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $386,328,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,862,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,302,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,362,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $64,141,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

