Broadview Financial Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Broadview Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 3.3% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $203.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $207.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

