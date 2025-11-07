Welltower Inc. $WELL is Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s Largest Position

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,271,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 7.6% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $502,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 77.8% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Welltower by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 40,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 0.8%

Welltower stock opened at $187.90 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $189.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price target on Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.93.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

