Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 1,607 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $13,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $2,127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,148 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $246,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of ARE opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $114.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -213.77%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

