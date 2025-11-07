Equity Residential $EQR Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 61.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233,369 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EQR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of EQR opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.42%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.