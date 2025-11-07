DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and traded as high as $15.35. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 84,165 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DBVT

DBV Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.49.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.25. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 295.58% and a negative net margin of 2,273.91%.The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,659,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth about $9,649,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $9,315,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,659,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.