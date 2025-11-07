Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $204.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

