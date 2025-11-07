Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,127,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,911,000 after purchasing an additional 79,107 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after buying an additional 109,654 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $485.84 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $479.52 and a 200 day moving average of $445.06. The company has a market capitalization of $197.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

