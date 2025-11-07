Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.0850. Liquefied Natural Gas shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 26,000 shares traded.
Liquefied Natural Gas Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Liquefied Natural Gas
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liquefied Natural Gas
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Liquefied Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquefied Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.