Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.51. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.5043, with a volume of 276,503 shares traded.
Fission Uranium Trading Down 1.2%
The company has a market cap of $433.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
