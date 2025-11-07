Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.17 and traded as low as GBX 0.08. Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.09, with a volume of 16,569,563 shares traded.

Active Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Active Energy Group (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Active Energy Group

In other news, insider Paul Elliott purchased 5,527,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 per share, with a total value of £497,430. Also, insider Pankaj Rajani purchased 5,882,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £529,411.77. Insiders have bought 14,895,752 shares of company stock worth $5,088,234,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

Further Reading

