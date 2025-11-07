Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.17 and traded as low as GBX 0.08. Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.09, with a volume of 16,569,563 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.92.
Active Energy Group (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (27) earnings per share for the quarter.
Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.
