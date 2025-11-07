Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rockwell Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDIAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.0120. Rockwell Diamonds shares last traded at $0.0250, with a volume of 287,400 shares trading hands.
Rockwell Diamonds Trading Up 66.7%
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Rockwell Diamonds Company Profile
Rockwell Diamonds Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of diamond deposits and natural resource properties in South Africa. The company was formerly known as Rockwell Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rockwell Diamonds Inc in May 2007. Rockwell Diamonds Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
