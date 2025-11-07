Head-To-Head Analysis: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of PLBY Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PLBY Group and Smith & Wesson Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 1 0 1 1 2.67 Smith & Wesson Brands 1 2 1 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

PLBY Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.77%. Given PLBY Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Smith & Wesson Brands.

PLBY Group has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PLBY Group and Smith & Wesson Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group $119.95 million 1.02 -$79.40 million ($0.78) -1.65 Smith & Wesson Brands $471.40 million 0.82 $13.43 million $0.24 36.29

Smith & Wesson Brands has higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Wesson Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PLBY Group and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group -60.96% N/A -21.66% Smith & Wesson Brands 2.34% 3.10% 2.00%

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats PLBY Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as playboy.com, honeybirdette.com, yandy.com, and loversstores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, the company business covers the subscription sale of playboyplus.com and playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. It offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. PLBY Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.

