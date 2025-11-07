Australian Oilseeds (COOT) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Australian Oilseeds to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Australian Oilseeds has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australian Oilseeds’ rivals have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Australian Oilseeds and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australian Oilseeds 1 0 0 0 1.00 Australian Oilseeds Competitors 817 3653 3910 165 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 28.13%. Given Australian Oilseeds’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Australian Oilseeds has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

13.0% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 69.1% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Australian Oilseeds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australian Oilseeds -2.98% -104.19% -4.15% Australian Oilseeds Competitors -5.86% -18.91% 1.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Australian Oilseeds and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Australian Oilseeds $27.01 million -$840,000.00 -35.50 Australian Oilseeds Competitors $8.99 billion $395.89 million 41.12

Australian Oilseeds’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Australian Oilseeds. Australian Oilseeds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Australian Oilseeds rivals beat Australian Oilseeds on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Australian Oilseeds

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded on December 29, 2022 and is headquartered in Cootamundra, Australia.

