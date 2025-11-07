Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Ethos Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.39 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

