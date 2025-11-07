Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Avery Dennison worth $134,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 193.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 70.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Argus set a $200.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

