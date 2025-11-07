JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Holdings Raised by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $313.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $862.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.92 and its 200-day moving average is $286.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

