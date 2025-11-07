Ethos Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 447,666 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $43.81 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.