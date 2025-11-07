Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 659,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 533,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $40,699,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 181.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 363,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,410,000 after buying an additional 234,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 158.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,918,000 after buying an additional 188,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,061,000 after buying an additional 115,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.2%

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $121.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.19%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

