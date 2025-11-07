Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $100.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.