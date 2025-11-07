Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

