TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SJ. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. CIBC lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.33.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$81.86 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$62.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.10.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

