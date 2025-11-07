UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Price

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

SNV opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.97%.The firm had revenue of $612.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Gregory G. Montana bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $45,370.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,901.68. This represents a 22.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 168.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,347,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,363,000 after buying an additional 548,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after buying an additional 359,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 393.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 394,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after buying an additional 314,576 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

