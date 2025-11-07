Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 82,063 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,063 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $102,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,908 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,682,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,306,000 after buying an additional 234,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,622,000 after buying an additional 613,679 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,980,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after buying an additional 55,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after buying an additional 1,003,899 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $338.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.72. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.