Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,078.6% during the 1st quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GE stock opened at $305.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $316.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.15.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

