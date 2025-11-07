Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Raised by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Apple by 573,627.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after buying an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $17,472,482,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Apple by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,870,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Melius raised their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Apple Stock Down 0.1%

AAPL opened at $269.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.53 and its 200-day moving average is $224.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

