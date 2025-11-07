Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 209.2% during the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.0% in the first quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $269.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. CLSA upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

