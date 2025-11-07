goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$245.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSY. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$194.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of goeasy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.
goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers.
