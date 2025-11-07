Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.7% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $269.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.02. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 224,300 shares of company stock worth $57,586,933 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.