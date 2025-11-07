Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 183,462 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,462 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $91,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of RWL stock opened at $111.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $113.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

