Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $SHLS Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 7.66%.Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.62.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

