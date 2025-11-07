Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $44.05 Million Holdings in Matrix Advisors Value ETF $MAVF

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its holdings in Matrix Advisors Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MAVF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the quarter. Matrix Advisors Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned 59.78% of Matrix Advisors Value ETF worth $44,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Advisors Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $843,000.

Matrix Advisors Value ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Matrix Advisors Value ETF stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.87. The company has a market cap of $80.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.12. Matrix Advisors Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $120.95.

Matrix Advisors Value ETF Profile

