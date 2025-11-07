Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$320.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$317.00 to C$320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$352.00 to C$358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$339.00 to C$318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$312.00 to C$318.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$317.91.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$268.13 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$250.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$317.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$267.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$288.58. The company has a market cap of C$47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

