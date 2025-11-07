Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 38,154 Gaotu Techedu Inc. $GOTU

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOTU. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 284.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 200,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 148,747 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.13. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.85 million. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 37.66% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. Gaotu Techedu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

