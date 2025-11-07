Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Purchases 18,500 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 155,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,410,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,414,000 after acquiring an additional 386,668 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,335,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,775,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

NYSE TEVA opened at $24.41 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -152.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

