Bank of America Corporation $BAC Stock Position Lessened by Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

BAC stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

