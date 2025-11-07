Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. CNX Resources makes up 1.8% of Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CNX Resources worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

