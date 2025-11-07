3,188 Shares in ICF International, Inc. $ICFI Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth about $661,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in ICF International by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 47,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Stock Down 2.1%

ICFI stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $174.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $465.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 10.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $228,456.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,423.76. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

