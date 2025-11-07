16,602 Shares in Costamare Inc. $CMRE Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth approximately $99,482,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,767,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at $6,075,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 722,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 167,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 142,372 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Zacks Research downgraded Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of CMRE opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Costamare Profile

