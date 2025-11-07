Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $67,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $111,133,000. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 439,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after buying an additional 196,461 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,463,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,780,000 after buying an additional 134,525 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 298,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after buying an additional 106,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 801.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 103,001 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $129.78 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.74. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

