Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,489 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $70,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Duke Energy stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $130.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.