Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,139 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up 2.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $55,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 480,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,108,000 after purchasing an additional 97,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $276.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.23 and a 52 week high of $287.95.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.31.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

