Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of McKesson worth $71,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,237,000 after purchasing an additional 107,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,284,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,712,000 after purchasing an additional 181,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $880.15.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $857.36 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $558.13 and a 1-year high of $863.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

