Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Sohu.com Inc. $SOHU

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. Sohu.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOHU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Report on Sohu.com

About Sohu.com

(Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.