Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 793 Dave Inc. $DAVE

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 793 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave by 4,933.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dave during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave Stock Down 8.1%

Dave stock opened at $223.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 3.89. Dave Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $286.45.

Dave ( NASDAQ:DAVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. Dave had a return on equity of 65.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. Dave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Dave declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the fintech company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Dave

In related news, Director Imran Khan sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $1,858,069.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,642,264.50. This trade represents a 14.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 81,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $18,812,264.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,167,419.12. This represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,943 shares of company stock valued at $50,301,987. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVE. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dave from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Dave from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Dave from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $310.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.25.

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

